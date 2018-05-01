Flat icons pack 4

220 Flat icons in gradient colors

File formats

The pack includes all the formats you need, and we’ll keep upgrading and adding more formats in

Ai | Sketch (coming soon) | SVG | PNG | IconJar

Icon sizes

Provided in 24px, 32px, 64px, 128px. Additionally, you get all the sizes @2x for retina display use with minimal effort.

All icons are categorized in different folders.

Naming and archive

We did it for you. All icons are named, tagged and archived in an Iconjar library by category.

That way, you can easily search for an icon you need and simply drag & drop it into your application or folder.

Free new icons updates

More icons are currently being created and soon will be added to the set. If you buy the set now,

you will receive all future updates and additions at no extra cost!