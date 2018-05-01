220 Flat Icons Pack 4
Get the full flat icons pack containing 220 scene round icons. Instant download after payment. Or download all 30,000+ icons by getting “The Full Icons Bundle – $99”
Pack specifications
• Vector gradient flat icons
• 220 icons
• 64px grid
• 11 Categories
• AI, SVG, EPS
• PNG: @2x, @3x, 32px, 48px, 64px, 128px
• IconJar library (tagged & searchable)
• Free lifetime updates to purchased pack
• Standard License – Extended license
Icon pack progress
This project is a work in progress we are using the style we developed for or UI illustrations pack to transform the illustrations into Scene icons that deliver a strong visual message.
This icon pack is one of the most requested icon packs based on our surveys and it is the hardest to make due to the amount of details included in each scene. This project will reach 1000 icons with our monthly free updates.
Shopping Icons
Activities Icons
Airport Icons
Beach Icons
Christmas Icons
Design Icons
Home Icons
Interactions and Communication Icons
Medical Icons
Occupations Icons
Outdoors Icons
220 Flat icons in gradient colors
File formats
The pack includes all the formats you need, and we’ll keep upgrading and adding more formats in
Ai | Sketch (coming soon) | SVG | PNG | IconJar
Icon sizes
Provided in 24px, 32px, 64px, 128px. Additionally, you get all the sizes @2x for retina display use with minimal effort.
All icons are categorized in different folders.
Naming and archive
We did it for you. All icons are named, tagged and archived in an Iconjar library by category.
That way, you can easily search for an icon you need and simply drag & drop it into your application or folder.
Free new icons updates
More icons are currently being created and soon will be added to the set. If you buy the set now,
you will receive all future updates and additions at no extra cost!